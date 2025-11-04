BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rose at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly climbed at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to their highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4/mt to $495/mt on Monday, reaching its highest level since October 28.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $0.50/mt to $438/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $780/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.12/bl to $64.89/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7/mt to $471.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $0.50/mt to $434/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $5.50/mt to $464.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $0.50/mt to $446/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.40/bl from the previous session's close at $64.49/bl as of 7:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.01/mt fall in bunker prices.