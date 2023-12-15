World Shipping Council Calls for 'Decisive Action' in Response to Red Sea Attacks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The World Shipping Council represents the global container industry. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping industry body the World Shipping Council has called for 'decisive action' in response to attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The organisation's statement on Friday follows the news that AP Moller-Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have been forced to halt all container shipments through the Red Sea.

Commercial shipping in and around the Middle East has increasingly come under attack in an apparent response to the worsening conflict in Gaza.

The US is seeking to set up an international taskforce to improve maritime security in the region.

"The World Shipping Council is deeply alarmed and concerned about the escalating security crisis unfolding in the Red Sea region," the industry body said in the statement.

"The disturbing surge of attacks on vessels poses an imminent threat to the safety and lives of the seafarers navigating these waters.

"The right of freedom of navigation stands as a fundamental right under international law, and must be safeguarded.

"The World Shipping Council urgently calls upon the global community to take decisive action to protect seafarers and freedom of navigation.

"The time for resolute international engagement is now."