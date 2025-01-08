CMA CGM Deploys New LNG-Fuelled Ship on China-Vietnam Route

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM’s 2,000 TEU capacity container ship. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM recently took delivery of a 2,000 TEU capacity dual-fuel LNG container ship CMA CGM Escurial from Hyundai Mipo shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea.

The vessel arrived in Shanghai on December 28, and will be deployed on the Shanghai to Ho Chi Minh City route, CMA CGM said in its LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The CMA CGM Escurial is equipped with dual-fuel LNG engine, enabling it to operate on LNG and conventional marine fuels. It is the final vessel in a series of 10 ships.

LNG-fuelled ships account for a significant share of the global vessel orderbook. LNG is more readily available at global bunker ports compared to other alternative fuels, which often face infrastructure challenges and limited supply.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet consists of 642 vessels, with an additional 227 expected to join this year, according to date from classification society DNV.