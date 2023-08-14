BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Retreats From Six-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen sharply over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined for the first session in three at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices retreating from the previous session's six-month high.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $5/mt to $662.50/mt on Friday, having reached the highest level since February 16 on Thursday. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $591.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $6/mt to $949.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.41/bl to $86.81/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $10/mt to $653/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $6/mt to $621/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $11/mt to $640/mt, and at Houston they sank by $3.50/mt to $634/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.24/bl at $86.57/bl as of 9:38 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt fall in bunker prices.