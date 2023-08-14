BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Retreats From Six-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday August 14, 2023

Bunker fuel prices declined for the first session in three at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices retreating from the previous session's six-month high.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $5/mt to $662.50/mt on Friday, having reached the highest level since February 16 on Thursday. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $591.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $6/mt to $949.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.41/bl to $86.81/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $10/mt to $653/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $6/mt to $621/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $11/mt to $640/mt, and at Houston they sank by $3.50/mt to $634/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.24/bl at $86.57/bl as of 9:38 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt fall in bunker prices.

