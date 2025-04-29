BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Three-Day High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in three trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2.50/mt to $529/mt on Monday, reaching its highest level since April 23.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $461/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $2.50/mt to $714.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.01/bl to $65.86/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $4.50/mt to $509/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $7/mt to $463/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $4.50/mt to $501/mt, and at Houston they fell by $4.50/mt to $471.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.51/bl from the previous session's close at $65.35/bl as of 5:35 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.84/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.