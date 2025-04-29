BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Three-Day High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday April 29, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in three trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2.50/mt to $529/mt on Monday, reaching its highest level since April 23.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $461/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $2.50/mt to $714.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.01/bl to $65.86/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $4.50/mt to $509/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $7/mt to $463/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $4.50/mt to $501/mt, and at Houston they fell by $4.50/mt to $471.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.51/bl from the previous session's close at $65.35/bl as of 5:35 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.84/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.

