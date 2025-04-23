BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances With Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 23, 2025

Bunker prices advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices following crude futures higher and paring the previous day's losses.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $526.50/mt on Tuesday, having declined by $3.50/mt the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $461/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $2.50/mt to $722.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude gained $1.18/bl to $67.44/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $5/mt to $500/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $2/mt to $458.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5.50/mt to $495/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1.50/mt to $472/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.60/bl from the previous session's close at $68.04/bl as of 6:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.52/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

