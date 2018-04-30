UK Urged to Introduce Shore Power Facilities

The UK is being encouraged to adopt shore power. File Image / Pixabay

Schneider Electric has urged the UK to embrace shore power technology to help reduce at-berth vessel emissions, saying it "is one of the last global regions to introduce shore connections at its ports."

"It will take industry collaboration and innovation to bring forward the introduction of portside electricity in a quick and sustainable manner. There is now a global standard for shore connections and it is up to our ports now to catch up with the global norm and demonstrate that we truly believe in a cleaner, healthier future," says Peter Selway, Marine Segment Marketing Manager at Schneider Electric.

The company says that if energy generated for the grid was 100% renewable electricity, by plugging into power and turning off their diesel engines, ships at berth in the UK would reduce emissions equivalent to 84,000 to 166,000 diesel buses.

The company also cited a number of ports that have witnessed benefits from adopting show power, including the Port of Seattle where CO2 emissions were said to have been cut by up to 29% annually.