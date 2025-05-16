BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Slips

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen overall this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices little changed overall at a six-week high despite a drop in crude.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $540/mt on Thursday, having reached its highest level since April 4 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $4/mt to $469/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $4.50/mt to $723/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $1.56/bl to $64.53/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2/mt to $530/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2.50/mt to $470/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $12.50/mt to $507/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $4/mt to $465.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.15/bl from the previous session's close at $64.68/bl as of 5:39 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt fall in bunker prices.