Corvus, Wartsila Note Commercial Successes
Tuesday May 22, 2018
Lithium ion batteries used to power ships (file image/pixabay)
A Canadian marine technology company has secured an order for its lithium ion battery based energy storage system with a Norwegian buyer.
Corvus Energy is to supply the equipment to Norwegian Electric System for two electricity-powered ferries operated by Fjord1.
Meanwhile, Finnish marine engineering outfit Wartsila has chalked up a hundred sales of its liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering package, LNGpac.
These units comprise a bunkering station, LNG fuel tank and related process equipment including monitoring and control.
The LNGpacs were selected by AET Tankers for two new shuttle tankers being built in Singapore.