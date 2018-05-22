Corvus, Wartsila Note Commercial Successes

Lithium ion batteries used to power ships (file image/pixabay)

A Canadian marine technology company has secured an order for its lithium ion battery based energy storage system with a Norwegian buyer.

Corvus Energy is to supply the equipment to Norwegian Electric System for two electricity-powered ferries operated by Fjord1.

Meanwhile, Finnish marine engineering outfit Wartsila has chalked up a hundred sales of its liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering package, LNGpac.

These units comprise a bunkering station, LNG fuel tank and related process equipment including monitoring and control.

The LNGpacs were selected by AET Tankers for two new shuttle tankers being built in Singapore.