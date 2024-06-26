BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been rising for most of this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in more than a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6/mt to $633.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since May 21.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $541.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $844/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1/bl to $85.01/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $7/mt to $623/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $7.50/mt to $570/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $9.50/mt to $623.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $13/mt to $611/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.39/bl from the previous session's close at $85.40/bl as of 6:39 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.94/mt rise in bunker prices.