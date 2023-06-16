World Fuel Services Rebrands as World Kinect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The change was approved by the firm's shareholders at its annual meeting on Thursday. Image Credit: World Kinect

US-listed World Fuel Services Corporation, the world's second-largest bunkering firm as well as a supplier of other transportation fuels, has announced a change of name.

The firm will be known as World Kinect Corporation as of Friday, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The change was approved by the firm's shareholders at its annual meeting on Thursday, and the company will trade under the new name and a new ticker on the NYSE as of Friday.

"This change is intended to better reflect the company's ongoing transformation into a more resilient, diversified energy and solutions provider," the company said in the statement.

"As the energy transition unfolds, this name change reflects our commitment to continue evolving alongside our customers.

"We will support their core energy requirements, while also meeting their growing energy transition needs with an expanding portfolio of products and services, empowering them to navigate their sustainability journeys most successfully."