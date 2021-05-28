BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Trader in Singapore or Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday May 28, 2021

Trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore or Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience with an international bunker trader or physical supplier, and with a degree or equivalent in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its site.

The advertisement lists the following requirements for the role:

  • As a Bunker Trader you will be stationed either in the home or host country and operate company's representative office as a separate P/L

  • You are expected to have an existing client base where you sell based on personal relationships and ensure continued patronage from both customers and local suppliers

  • Have a sound understanding of the International Bunker business (Ports / Suppliers / Owners / Charterers / Regulations)

  • Developing new business is a key role of the Bunker Trader and so you will be someone who has a keen interest in the Marine industry and is able to carry out analysis and monitor demands around the world

  • You must continually research the market and look for new opportunities to expand the business

  • You will regard cold canvassing as a part of your working day, be a goal oriented individual

  • In addition we are looking for a team player with strong ambition and self-drive

  • Daily duties will include active brokering / trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client

  • You will be required to prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation and prepare contracts

  • As a Bunker Trading you will also be required to monitor customers' payments and ensure late payments are chased

  • In the event of any disagreements or claims, the Bunker Trader is required to manage any claims arising and assist with legal actions involving customers or suppliers

  • As a Bunker Trader you may have to work outside of normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage

  • You will be managing your own P/L

