New Comers to Lloyd's List's Shipping Power List Show Strong Green Credentials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tristan Smith: energy transition academic. Image Credit UCL.

Shipping's growing focus on decarbonisation is reflected in a handful of non-shipping new entries to Lloyd's List's shipping's top 100, the shipping publication's annual list of the sector's most important personalities.

At 91, Ikea's Elisabeth Munck af Rosenschold is listed for her commitment to the case for zero-emission ocean shipping. Lynn Loo, of the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation, which has moved ahead on alternative fuels and technology is at 79 while 78 features ING Bank's Stephen Fewster for his green focus.

Similarly, at 65, Rashpal Bhatti of BHP is noted for green commitment. Tristan Smith of the UCL Energy Institute, is in the highest position just outside the top 50 (52) for being shipping's leading energy transition academic.