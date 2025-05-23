BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined again on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $536.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since May 13.

The G20-HSFO Index lost $3.50/mt to $462.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $712.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.47/bl to $64.44/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $7/mt to $522.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2.50/mt to $478/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $6.50/mt to $508.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2/mt to $468.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.36/bl from the previous session's close at $64.08/bl as of 5:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.71/mt fall in bunker prices.