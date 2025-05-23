BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday May 23, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $536.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since May 13.

The G20-HSFO Index lost $3.50/mt to $462.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $712.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.47/bl to $64.44/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $7/mt to $522.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2.50/mt to $478/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $6.50/mt to $508.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2/mt to $468.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.36/bl from the previous session's close at $64.08/bl as of 5:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.71/mt fall in bunker prices.

