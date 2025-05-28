Tariff Truce Sparks Charter Market Surge, But Uncertainty Looms

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The charter market has rebounded after the US and China agreed to a 90-day reprieve on tariffs. File Image / Pixabay

A 90-day tariff reprieve between the US and China has revitalised the container charter market, driving a surge in demand and a rally in freight rates, particularly on transpacific routes.

Sector specialist Alphaliner reports carriers are racing to secure extra loaders to meet a spike in bookings, with congestion in North European, US, and Chinese ports further fuelling the need for additional tonnage.

Mid-sized vessels (1,500–2,900 TEU) have been the primary beneficiaries, as limited availability in the 3,000-plus TEU segment continues to constrain fixing activity.

Moreover, prompt shipments are commanding premium rates as owners capitalise on the tight supply.

Charter rates in the mid-size range remain strong.

But this bullish run is tinged with caution.

The tariff truce is set to expire in early July, leaving market participants unsure whether current momentum will hold.

While transpacific freight rates surged following the truce announcement, the rally is already cooling as capacity returns. Carriers are hedging their bets, opting for shorter charters on larger vessels while locking in longer-term deals for smaller ships where confidence remains firmer.

The short-term boost has revived sentiment, but the outlook beyond July remains clouded by geopolitical uncertainty and potential policy reversals.