BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices slipped at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports slipped by $3/mt to $537/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since May 13.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $469/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $8/mt to $712/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.13/bl to $65.54/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $0.50/mt to $523/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1.50/mt to $474/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $5/mt to $515/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $1/mt to $469/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.03/bl from the previous session's close at $65.57/bl as of 8:09 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt rise in bunker prices.