BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have slipped from recent highs this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $671.50/mt on Thursday, remaining at the lowest level since April 2. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $543/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $3/mt to $901.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.74/bl to $89.74/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices declined by $5.50/mt to $650.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $1.50/mt to $612/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $2.50/mt to $649/mt, and at Houston they rose by $2/mt to $647/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.56/bl from the previous session's close at $90.30/bl as of 6:33 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.22/mt rise in bunker prices.