Carnival Drafts Bureau Veritas to Support Cruise Industry Restart

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cruise industry is hoping for a return to normal operations as soon as possible. File Image / Pixabay

Carnival Corporation has tasked classification society Bureau Veritas with supporting its efforts to restart the cruise industry.

Bureau Veritas will verify safety and hygiene measures on board Carnival's ships with the aim of protecting crew and passengers as normal business resumes, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"Bureau Veritas will verify the procedures and protocols of Carnival Corporation's ships to identify and manage COVID-19 related risks in port, at embarkation and disembarkation points, and, of course, on the ships," the company said.

"Outbreak management planning will address necessary procedures for prevention, mitigation, and preparation to manage crew and passenger hygiene, wellbeing and health with clear definitions of responsibilities and roles."

The cruise industry, which has been at a standstill for most of the past year over concerns about the spread of COVID-19, accounts for about 4% of global bunker demand.