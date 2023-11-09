BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks to One-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have followed crude futures lower over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to drop at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost a month amid a slump in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $8.50/mt to $664.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since October 11. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $10.50/mt to $517/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $15/mt to $906.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.07/bl to $79.54/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $5/mt to $677.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $13.50/mt to $574.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $6.50/mt to $673/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $6.50/mt to $579/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.04/bl at $79.58/bl as of 5:46 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.30/mt rise in bunker prices.