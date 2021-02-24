Grimaldi Sees CO2 Reduction of Up to 43% From New Multipurpose Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due for delivery in 2023-4. Image Credit: Grimaldi Group

Shipping company the Grimaldi Group has agreed to add another six scrubber-equipped vessels to its fleet that may reduce emissions by up to 43%.

Grimaldi has ordered six new ro/ro multipurpose vessels from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The ships will be equipped with both scrubbers and shore power systems, and will be able to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 43% compared to other similar ships in Grimaldi's fleet.

"The new series of ro/ro multipurpose G5-class ships was designed to respond even more efficiently to the demand for quality transport services on deep sea routes, reconciling the needs related to international freight traffic with that of protecting the environment," Gianluca Grimaldi, president of Grimaldi Group, said in the statement.

The ships are due for delivery in 2023-4, and will be deployed in between North Europe and West Africa.