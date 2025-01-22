BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday January 22, 2025

Bunker fuel prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $615.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since January 15.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $0.50/mt to $517/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $6.50/mt to $810/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.86/bl to $79.29/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices slipped by $1.50/mt to $610/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $4.50/mt to $554.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $5/mt to $593/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $8/mt to $591/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.45/bl from the previous session's close at $78.84/bl as of 7:26 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.39/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.

