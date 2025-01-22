BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the decline. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $615.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since January 15.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $0.50/mt to $517/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $6.50/mt to $810/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.86/bl to $79.29/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices slipped by $1.50/mt to $610/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $4.50/mt to $554.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $5/mt to $593/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $8/mt to $591/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.45/bl from the previous session's close at $78.84/bl as of 7:26 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.39/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.