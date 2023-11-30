Bolloré Logistics Launches Biofuel-Powered Freight Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container shipping firms are increasingly taking on biofuel blends as a means of cutting emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Logistics firm Bolloré Logistics has launched a lower-carbon freight service with emissions savings based on the use of biofuels.

The company's SEAalternative solution is now available on any trade lane and any carriers, for both one-off shipments and term contracts, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The service takes the emissions savings generated by the use of biofuels and applies them to the customer's shipments, with the process audited annually by a third party.

"SEAalternative offer forms part of Bolloré Logistics' CSR Programme "Powering Sustainable Logistics" launched in 2018, to provide sustainable supply chain solutions to its clients," Odile Maarek, organisation, methods and CSR director at the company, said in the statement.

"The new GHG emission reduction targets for Bolloré Logistics, in line with SBTi are to reduce by 22% absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from downstream transportation and distribution by 2030 from a 2022 base year.

"Thus, Bolloré Logistics encourages its customers to integrate sustainability into the management of their activities."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.