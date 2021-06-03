NYK Line Takes Delivery of Gas-Powered LNG Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Diamond Gas Crystal can run either on boil-off gas or MGO. Image Credit: NYK Line

Japanese shipping company NYK Line has taken delivery of a gas carrier that can burn its cargo as bunker fuel.

The company took delivery of the LNG carrier Diamond Gas Crystal on May 31, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The ship -- capable of running either on boil-off gas or MGO -- will ship LNG from an LNG Canada project in British Columbia under an 18-year charter with Diamond Gas International.

NYK ordered the ship in December 2018.

"Diamond Gas Crystal is equipped with a state-of-the-art WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine (i.e., X-DF diesel engine) that has superior fuel-consumption efficiency and can operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored in the cargo tank," the company said in the statement.

"The vessel will also feature a re-liquefaction system that can use re-liquefied excess boil-off gas and return it to the cargo tank."