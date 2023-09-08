Agunsa Hires Canary Islands Senior Bunker Trader From Minerva

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire was previously a senior bunker trader for Minerva in Las Palmas. File Image / Pixabay

Chilean maritime services company Agunsa has hired a senior bunker trader in the Canary Islands from Minerva Bunkering.

Emilce Iglesias has joined Agunsa Europa as senior bunker trader in Las Palmas as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Iglesias was previously a senior bunker trader for Minerva in Las Palmas from October 2021 toJuly of this year. She had earlier worked as a bunker manager for Risler SA in Buenos Aires from 2003 to 2021.

Agunsa is a physical bunker supplier at 12 ports in Chile and Argentina, as well as trading marine fuels worldwide, according to the company's website.