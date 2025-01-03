Baseblue Hires Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nikita was previously head of sales at Merideo Ltd in Cyprus. Image Credit: Baseblue

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue has hired a new trader in Cyprus.

Constantinos Nikita has joined Baseblue as a trader in Limassol, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Nikita was previously head of sales at Merideo Ltd in Cyprus from February to October of last year.

He had earlier worked for MainGroup Fx from 2023 to 2024, for NAGA from 2022 to 2023 and for Chelsea Investments Limited from 2021 to 2022.

"With a BA in Accounting and Finance and a Chartered Accountant qualification, he brings a wealth of experience, having started his career at KPMG and excelled as a Retention Account Manager in the forex industry for five years," Baseblue said.

"We're thrilled to have Constantinos on board and can't wait to see the impact he will make."