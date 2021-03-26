Bob Sanguinetti Steps Down From UK Chamber of Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Before joining the UK Chamber of Shipping Sanguinetti was CEO of the Gibraltar Port Authority. Image Credit: UK Chamber of Shipping

Bob Sanguinetti is stepping down as chief executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping.

Sanguinetti will take on a new role as chief executive of the Aberdeen Harbour Board in September, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Before joining the UK Chamber of Shipping Sanguinetti was CEO of the Gibraltar Port Authority.

"Bob has been a great servant to the Chamber over the last three years," John Denholm, president of the UK Chamber of Shipping, said in the statement.

"He has led the organisation through an incredibly difficult time, but we have nonetheless gone from strength to strength and I want to thank him for his hard work and dedication.

"Bob will continue in his role, focusing on the needs of the members and working closely with the government for the next six months.

"A recruitment process will now start to find the best person to lead the Chamber as we continue to support our members and further raise the profile of both the Chamber and the UK shipping sector."