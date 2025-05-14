BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for Sixth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have consistently been rising since the start of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a sixth consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $532/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since April 4.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $3.50/mt to $465/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $1/mt to $708/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.67/bl to $66.63/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $516.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $5.50/mt to $464.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $4.50/mt to $504/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1.50/mt to $461.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.26/bl from the previous session's close at $66.37/bl as of 6:46 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.96/mt fall in bunker prices.