German Bunker Firm Heinrich Wegener & Sohn Joins Global Ethanol Association

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global Ethanol Association was established last year to promote the use of ethanol as marine fuel. File Image / Pixabay

The non-profit group Global Ethanol Association has added German bunker trader Heinrich Wegener & Sohn Bunkergesellschaft as a new member as it works to expand ethanol’s role in the marine fuel market.

Heinrich Wegener & Sohn is a family-owned company that has supplied marine fuels and lubricants since 1929, the Global Ethanol Association said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"With a long-standing reputation in maritime logistics and bunkering, Heinrich Wegener & Sohn brings valuable expertise and industry leadership at a time when demand for low-carbon marine fuels is accelerating, the association said.

“Together, we look forward to advancing the development of ethanol and methanol bunkering by fostering collaboration across the maritime value chain, supporting infrastructure development, and helping enable the transition to cleaner, more sustainable shipping."

Ethanol is increasingly being viewed as a viable alternative marine fuel alongside methanol.

Because the two alcohols share similar chemical properties, ethanol can be stored in the same tanks, blended in any ratio and used with the same bunkering infrastructure, requiring only minor software and injection valve modifications to existing methanol dual-fuel engines.

Container line A.P Moller-Maersk’s dual-fuel methanol container ship completed its first sailing using 100% ethanol fuel in the first quarter of 2026.