Lindsay Blee Wins ISCC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The certification demonstrates the firm's credentials as a trusted supplier of sustainable marine fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Hybrid marine fuels firm Lindsay Blee has been awarded ISCC certification.

The certification demonstrates the firm's credentials as a trusted supplier of sustainable marine fuels, the company said in an emailed statement.

"By securing ISCC certification, Lindsay Blee aligns with evolving global compliance frameworks, providing full transparency across the fuel supply chain and enabling shipping operators to meet carbon intensity and emissions reporting obligations with confidence," the company said.

Lindsay Blee was established in 1959, initially as a bunker brokerage before expanding into physical supply and trading in addition. The firm has a staff of 14 employees in the UK and US, according to its website.