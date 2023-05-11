Hapag-Lloyd Offers Customers GHG Offsets Related to Biofuel Bunker Consumption

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd is targeting climate-neutral fleet operations by 2045. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd is offering its customers a service to offset the GHG emissions from their shipments via the use of biofuel bunker blends in the company's fleet.

The container line's Ship Green solution will allow Hapag-Lloyd customers the option of offsetting 100%, 50% or 25% of their shipment's ocean-leg CO2 equivalent emissions, the company said in a note on its website.

The offsets will come from the use in general of biofuels within the Hapag-Lloyd fleet, rather than specifically from the type of fuel used on board the vessel carrying each customer's shipment.

"At the end of every quarter, customers will receive an emissions avoidance declaration verifying the total emissions prevented through Ship Green in the respective period," the company said.

"The underlying emissions avoidance calculation is based on the renowned emissions-accounting methodology of the Clean Cargo Initiative (CCI), which has become a common standard widely used by carriers, freight forwarders and shippers."

Hapag-Lloyd is targeting climate-neutral fleet operations by 2045.