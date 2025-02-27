BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices continued to drop on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5.50/mt to $582/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since January 1.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $4.50/mt to $507/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $5.50/mt to $775.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.49/bl to $72.53/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $13/mt to $542/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $6/mt to $528.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $14/mt to $542/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $7.50/mt to $541.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.01/bl from the previous session's close at $72.52/bl as of 7:23 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.08/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.