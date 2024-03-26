BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Rallies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined overall in the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were little changed overall at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady despite a jump in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $665/mt on Monday, having reached the lowest level since March 14 in the previous session. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $527.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $0.50/mt to $892/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.32/bl to $86.75/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $5/mt to $647/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1.50/mt to $600/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $643/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $2/mt to $652.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were up by $0.07/bl from the previous session's close at $86.82/bl as of 5:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $0.53/mt rise in bunker prices.