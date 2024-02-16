World News
BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks Traders in Singapore and Shanghai
Friday February 16, 2024
For the senior role the company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least two years of experience in marine fuel sales. Image Credit: Uni-Fuels
Marine fuels firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire bunker traders and senior bunker traders in Singapore and Shanghai.
For the senior role the company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least two years of experience in marine fuel sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the roles:
- Develop and maintain a strong portfolio of bunker clients, actively engaging in bunker sales and negotiations
- Cultivate and expand relationships with existing clients and proactively identify and pursue new business opportunities
- Collaborate effectively with colleagues and clients from diverse backgrounds and cultures
- Consistently engage in cold calling and outreach to potential clients as a fundamental part of daily operations
- Demonstrate exceptional negotiation skills to secure competitive deals
- Ensure efficient handling of work matters beyond standard working hours, as required
- Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry trends, regulations, and market dynamics
