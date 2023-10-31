BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been mixed in direction over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $673/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since October 24. The G20-HSFO Index lost $6.50/mt to $535.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $6/mt to $940/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $3.03/bl to $87.45/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4/mt to $672/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $4/mt to $605.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $9/mt to $665.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $612/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.77/bl at $88.22/bl as of 8:12 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.80/mt rise in bunker prices.