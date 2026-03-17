UKMTO Reports Overnight Tanker Attack Off Fujairah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel has reported minor damage following an attack last night. Image Credit: UKMTO

A tanker has reportedly been struck by an unknown projectile off Fujairah last night, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident was reported at 23 nautical miles east of Fujairah at 23:01 UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a social media post on Tuesday.

“A tanker has reported being struck by an unknown projectile whilst at anchor, UKMTO said in the post.

“Minor structural damage reported.”

No injuries to the crew have been reported, and no pollution has been observed.

Iran has been linked to a series of attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz following recent US and Israeli strikes on its territory.

While some ships from select countries have been allowed to pass, Iran has warned that vessels with links to the US or Israel will be attacked.