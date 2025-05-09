BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been rising for most of this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a third consecutive day.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $519.50/mt on Thursday, remaining at its highest level since April 30.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $1/mt to $448.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $694/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.72/bl to $63.84/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $504.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2/mt to $444/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $1.50/mt to $494.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1/mt to $446/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.65/bl from the previous session's close at $63.19/bl as of 6:21 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.89/mt fall in bunker prices.