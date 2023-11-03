Singapore's Eastern Pacific Shipping Takes Delivery of First Duel-Fuelled PCTC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has now taken delivery of the 7,000 CEU PCTC Lake Herman from the JinLing Shipyard. Image Credit: Eastern Pacific Shipping

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping has taken delivery of its first dual-fuelled pure car and truck carrier capable of running on LNG.

The company has now taken delivery of the 7,000 CEU PCTC Lake Herman from the JinLing Shipyard, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"This 7,000 CEU PCTC is equipped with dual-fuel LNG capabilities and green features like shaft generator, shore and battery power," the company said in the post.

"LNG fuel and green technology on the vessel is testament of EPS' commitment to the development of green, low carbon vessels supporting the industry's decarbonisation goals."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.