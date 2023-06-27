BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Seeks Junior Sales Executive in Las Palmas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Minerva's Las Palmas office. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a junior sales executive in Las Palmas.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience, as well as an interest in energy markets and price strategies, and some knowledge of shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Implementing and executing an effective sales strategy that achieves KPI targets

Trading of bunkers on a physical as well as back-to-back basis

Proactive selling and inquiry follow-up

Developing and maintaining a portfolio of marine fuel clients within the shipping industry

Identify opportunities for new businesses growth

Developing good relations with suppliers, clients and other stakeholders

Price quoting, fixing, and post-delivery service

Preparing internal reports to track and analyse market activity, performance and trends

Providing bunker market expertise and analysis including pricing, supply/demand balances and competitive intelligence

