World News
BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Seeks Junior Sales Executive in Las Palmas
Tuesday June 27, 2023
The role is based in Minerva's Las Palmas office. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a junior sales executive in Las Palmas.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience, as well as an interest in energy markets and price strategies, and some knowledge of shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Implementing and executing an effective sales strategy that achieves KPI targets
- Trading of bunkers on a physical as well as back-to-back basis
- Proactive selling and inquiry follow-up
- Developing and maintaining a portfolio of marine fuel clients within the shipping industry
- Identify opportunities for new businesses growth
- Developing good relations with suppliers, clients and other stakeholders
- Price quoting, fixing, and post-delivery service
- Preparing internal reports to track and analyse market activity, performance and trends
- Providing bunker market expertise and analysis including pricing, supply/demand balances and competitive intelligence
For more information, click here.