Maersk Takes on Waste Heat Recovery Systems to Cut Bunker Bills

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The total value of the deal is EUR 2.5 million. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk has taken on bunker-saving waste heat recovery systems for six of its upcoming methanol-fuelled boxships.

Hyundai Heavy Industries has ordered the systems from Climeon for six 17,200 TEU boxships under construction for Maersk in South Korea, Climeon said in a statement on its website last week.

The systems will be delivered in 2024. The total value of the deal is EUR 2.5 million.

"It is encouraging to see the considerable efforts made by the maritime industry to implement innovative technologies to achieve climate-neutral shipping," Lena Sundquist, CEO of Climeon, said in the statement.

"Our latest waste heat to power technology, HeatPower 300, has been developed to meet the requirements of the shipping industry and to support the industry's green transition.

"We are proud to see that our HeatPower technology has been validated by esteemed industry leaders such as Maersk."