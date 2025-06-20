Maersk Temporarily Halts Haifa Port Calls Amid Regional Instability

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk has paused port calls at Israel’s Haifa port, citing safety concerns amid rising Israel-Iran tensions. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping firm AP Moller Maersk has decided to temporarily suspend calls at Israel's Port of Haifa due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

The company announced the decision in a customer advisory on Thursday, saying it is exploring alternative transport solutions to minimise disruption.

"After carefully analysing threat risk reports regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran—particularly the potential risks of calling Israeli ports and their implications for the safety of our crews, Maersk has made the decision to temporarily suspend vessel calls at the Port of Haifa, Israel, for Maersk-operated vessels," it said.

Tensions in the region have sharply escalated since last week, with Israel and Iran launching missile strikes at one another in what has been described as the most direct confrontation between the two nations to date.

Several of the Iranian strikes reportedly targeted sites in or near Haifa, raising concerns about port safety and prompting the temporary pause by Maersk.

Maersk has not indicated how long the suspension will last but said it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and stand ready to reassess this decision as soon as it is safe and feasible to do so," it said.