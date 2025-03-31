BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Four-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday March 31, 2025

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost four weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $560/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since March 4.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $5.50/mt to $498/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2/mt to $760/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.40/bl to $73.63/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $3/mt to $532/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $5/mt to $504/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2.50/mt to $527/mt, and at Houston they fell by $4.50/mt to $531/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.23/bl from the previous session's close at $73.40/bl as of 5:40 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.73/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.

