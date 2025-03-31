BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Four-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rose throughout last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost four weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $560/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since March 4.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $5.50/mt to $498/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2/mt to $760/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.40/bl to $73.63/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $3/mt to $532/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $5/mt to $504/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2.50/mt to $527/mt, and at Houston they fell by $4.50/mt to $531/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.23/bl from the previous session's close at $73.40/bl as of 5:40 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.73/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.