BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Stamford, Connecticut

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday March 19, 2021

Global bunker supplier Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader for its Stamford, Connecticut office.

The new hire could be a recent graduate with a relevant education and a commercial focus, and experience of bunkering and shipping is an advantage rather than a requirement, the company said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.

The company lists the following areas of focus for the role:

  • Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers
  • Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
  • Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

For more information, click here.

