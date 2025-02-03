BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for Third Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices fell last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $609.50/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since January 15.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $1/mt to $510.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $8/mt to $787.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.22/bl to $76.67/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $4.50/mt to $588/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3.50/mt to $552.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $3.50/mt to $575.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $4/mt to $566/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.11/bl from the previous session's close at $76.78/bl as of 8:13 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.83/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.