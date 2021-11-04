Trafigura to Run 18% of Fleet on Green Ammonia by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will be able to run on both ammonia and VLSFO. File Image / Pixabay

Global commodity trading firm Trafigura is seeking to run 18% of its fleet on green ammonia by 2030.

The company expects to own and operate six vessels running on ammonia by that deadline, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The ships will be dual-fuelled, capable of running on VLSFO as well.

The company has joined the First Movers Coalition announced at COP 26 this week, a group of companies committing to using low-carbon technologies.

"The First Movers Coalition is an important initiative that will drive investment in technologies and solutions to achieve net zero," Jeremy Weir, CEO of Trafigura, said in the statement.

"In the shipping sector, this marks another important signal by industry of its willingness and readiness to decarbonise.

"We now need an enabling global regulatory framework to accelerate progress and put a price on carbon for marine fuels."