BUNKER JOBS: BitOil Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of three years’ experience in bunker sales. Image Credit: BitOil

Oil and products trading group BitOil is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Limassol, Cyprus.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of three years' experience in bunker sales, preferably with an existing portfolio of clients and suppliers, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

A university degree in business, shipping or a related field is preferred.

Key responsibilities for the role include the following:

Trading marine fuel and lubricants on a global scale.

Developing and maintaining strong business relationships with new clients, including shipping, operating, and chartering companies.

Initiating contact with potential customers via phone, email, and other sources.

Monitoring the entire supply chain and trade cycle.

Identifying new market opportunities and managing risk exposure to optimize trading strategies.

Participating in international bunker conferences.

Achieving key performance indicators and quarterly targets.

Fluency in English at C1 level is mandatory, and proficiency in additional languages is considered advantageous. Candidates should possess excellent negotiation skills, be ready to travel for business, and demonstrate a proactive, results-driven attitude.

"BitOil offers a competitive remuneration package commensurate with experience and achievements, visa support for relocation to Cyprus, and opportunities for career growth," the company representative said.

"Please note that remote work is not an option for this position."

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.