ZeroNorth's ClearLynx Appoints Managing Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new managing director was previously the firm's interim chief financial officer. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker procurement platform ClearLynx, which was acquired by Maersk Tankers spin-off ZeroNorth earlier this year, has appointed a new managing director.

Kenneth Juhls has been appointed managing director of ClearLynx in Copenhagen as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Juhls has been serving as interim chief financial officer of ClearLynx since January, and before that was chief strategy and transformation officer at Maersk Tankers.

ZeroNorth is aiming to integrate ClearLynx's platform into its own to create an integrated end-to-end solution for bunker fuel optimisation, from initial enquiry through to supply, it told Ship & Bunker earlier this year.