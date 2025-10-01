LR Backs Deployable Energy's Micro-Nuclear Reactor for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lloyd’s Register and Deployable Energy aim for pilot deployment of the technology later this decade. Image Credit: Deployable Energy

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has partnered with Houston-based nuclear technology firm Deployable Energy to advance the safe use of micro-nuclear reactor technology on ships.

The collaboration is aimed at mapping out the safety cases, regulatory frameworks and integration pathways needed to make nuclear propulsion viable in shipping, LR said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Deployable Energy has developed a 1 MW containerised microreactor, which can be easily deployed on a ship.

“Each unit is built in a factory, delivered in a standard 20-foot container, and designed to run at full power for over five years,” as per the company website.

It is designed to use low-enriched uranium (LEU).

“Deployable Energy and LR will continue to refine safety case development, risk assessments and qualification milestones to prepare for pilot maritime deployments later this decade,” LR said.