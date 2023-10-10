Greek Shipowner Opts for Fuel Additives to Reduce Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Move will reduce cost of fuel. File Image / Pixabay.

Greek shipping group Spring Marine is to reduce fuel consumption and emissions across its fleet by using products from oil products addititve producer Sulnox, Sulnox said in a stock exchange announcement.

General manager of Spring Marine, George Chondronikolas, said the move would deliver the "incremental improvements required of our vessels to meet regulatory expectations".

AQSE-listed Sulnox produces a heavy fuel oil emulsifier (Berol 6446) as well as diesel and petrol conditioners, according to the company's website.

Sulnox's Ben Richardson said that his company's products would "reduce fuel costs along with the carbon dioxide reductions" required under the Carbon Intensity Indicator regulation.

Sulnox is listed on the Aquis stock exchange and the OTCOB venture market in the US.