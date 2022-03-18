MOL to Offset Carbon Emissions form Battery-Powered Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will buy carbon offsets issued by the Japan Blue Economy Association. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL is set to use carbon offsets to cover the emissions from its new battery-powered tanker.

The firm will buy carbon offsets issued by the Japan Blue Economy Association, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The offsets will be used to cover the remaining emissions of its new battery-powered tanker Asahi, due for delivery at the end of this month.

The vessel will have about 60% lower emissions than conventional vessels through its use of renewable electricity.

"MOL will contribute to enhancing the implementation and sustainability of initiatives to restore and protect seagrass meadow in each area through purchase of credits for about 11 tons, among the total about 65 tons of credits issued," the company said in the statement.

"Blue carbon ecosystems such as seagrass meadow not only fix and absorb carbon, but also provide diverse benefits including food supply, water purification, and species conservation, supporting people's lives."