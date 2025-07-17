BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are declining. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $5/mt to $552/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since July 2.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $4/mt to $460.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $3/mt to $770.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.19/bl to $68.52/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $522/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $505.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $6/mt to $512.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1.50/mt to $496.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.25/bl from the previous session's close at $68.77/bl as of 6:14 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt rise in bunker prices.